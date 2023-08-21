ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has returned the services of his secretary Waqar Ahmed, for allegedly undermining his orders about Army Act Bills.

In a shocking turn of events, Dr. Alvi said he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023, citing disagreement with controversial legislation.

A day after deploring the passing of the secret law bills, President of Pakistan has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to the President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately.

He further expressed a desire to appoint Ms. Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who may be posted as Secretary to the President.

In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 21, 2023

President Arif Alvi denied approving changes to the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act while the law ministry, functioning under a caretaker setup, rebuked his statement and asked him to “take responsibility for his own actions”.

Alvi said: “As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023, and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023 as I disagreed with these laws.” The president said he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them “uneffective”.

“I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive Insha’Allah. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected,” the president said.

Alvi was said to have given his assent to the Official Secrets (Amend­m­ent) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amend­ment) Bill, 2023 on Saturday, although their current legal status in light of the president’s remarks has since become unclear.