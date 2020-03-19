President Alvi says ‘war’ against coronavirus should be nation’s primary concern

Islamabad

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Thursday issued a statement urging more seriousness from everyone against the very real and dangerous threat of COVID-19, coronavirus. The president asked the nation to keep petty interests and differences at bay and face the deadly pandemic head-on.

President Arif Alvi said that the nation must rise to meet the gargantuan challenge that the coronavirus presents and persevere, come what may. The premier said that unity among the people was integral to see-through the threat and come out victorious, he said that the disease is and should be everyone’s primary concern now and everything else should be considered secondary.

President Arif Alif also advised the people to remain cautious and help themselves before opting to help others in need. Sindh Health Department earlier in the day revealed three more positive cases of the fast-spreading COVID-19, novel coronavirus in the province.

The three new cases have been reported from Karachi, increasing the total count of coronavirus positive individuals in Sindh to 211 and bumping the total number of cases across the country to 302.—INP