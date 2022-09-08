President Alvi saddened over death of Hunaid Lakhani

Hunaid Lakhani

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani, who breathed his last on Thursday after suffering from dengue.

In a tweet, President Alvi said that he was very sad to hear about the death of his friend Hunaid Lakhani, Chairman and Founder of Iqra University.

“May his soul rest in peace and may his family/friends find the strength to bear this loss,” the President prayed.

Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday after battling dengue. Registrar Iqra University confirmed his death.

Throughout his life, he remained associated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), besides also founding FIXIT organization along with PTI MNA Alamgir Khan.

He also remained engaged in public welfare through the Pakistan Bait ul Maal platform and other private initiatives.

