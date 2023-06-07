President Alvi presents IT awards to 16 top companies

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need of redefining priorities and swift decision-making to keep Pakistan abreast with the fast developing world.

Speaking as chief guest at IT Excellence Award ceremony arranged by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said that IT was the only sector in which Pakistan could achieve excellence by investing in human capital.

“In the modern era, human intellect is far more important than natural resources”, he said while appreciating LCCI for the promotion of information technology. President presented LCCI IT Awards to top 16 companies. LCCI president Kashif Anwar, senior vice president Zafar Mahmood Ch, vice president Adnan Khalid Butt, Convener of the LCCI standing committee on IT Mian Jabbar Khalid, former office-bearers and executive committee members attended the ceremony.

President Alvi said that a venture in IT sector takes much less time than setting up an industrial unit and human resources are more important than financial resources in this connection. He said that IT sector has mathematical exponential growth. The IT sector and artificial intelligence are developing very rapidly world-wide, he said, adding that in future the importance of super-skilled human resources will also increase along with artificial intelligence.

Kashif Anwar said that digitization has revolutionized almost every aspect of life, including the way we live, work and communicate. Countries are working on technological expansion according to the requirements of the 4th Industrial revolution so that they can become an active part of the Global Digital Economy whose volume is more than 10 trillion dollars.

He said that Pakistan’s IT industry has come a long way in the last few decades and today it has become a major contributor to the national economy. “It is a matter of great pride for all of us that there has been a clear growth in our IT industry during the last few years, which is reflected in every sector of the economy”, he said.