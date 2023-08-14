ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation as Independence Day is being celebrated today (Monday).

In his message, the President urged the nation to pledge on this day to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam.

He said the stories of those people, who faced hardships, to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations.

The prime minister, in his separate message, said the day holds a special significance in our hearts, for this historic day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan.

He paid homage to the Quaid-i-Azam’s visionary leadership and other leaders without whom the dream of Pakistan could not see the light of day.

The Prime Minister said that as we celebrate the 76th Independence Anniversary today, we need to summon the spirit that marked the independence movement and employ the lesson of unity and self-belief to chart the way forward.

He vowed to stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to them.

The day dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations is a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.