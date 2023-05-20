President Alvi phones heirs of martyrs of May 12

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the heirs of the martyrs of terrorist attack on May 12 in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan.

The President during the telephonic conversation with the families of Havaldar Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Irfan and Nadeem Iqbal, paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and saluted their services to the nation.He also spoke to the steno typist Ghulam Fareed and the heirs of sanitary workers Sabar Masih, Shaan Masih, relatives of Lance Naik Faheem Mushtaq and Sepoy Saeed Aslam and Talha Jami.

Dr Arif Alvi said martyrs are the asset of the nation and it will not forget their sacrifices.