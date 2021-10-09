President Alvi inaugrates Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

DUBAI – President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday formally inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

After the inauguration, the President also visited the Pakistan Pavilion, “The Hidden Treasure” which showcases the country’s rich heritage of art, culture and traditions.

The president reached the UAE earlier in the day on a two-day visit.

He also met with the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in Dubai.

Both leaders discussed opportunities for further increasing the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

President Alvi also addressed an Investment Conference organized by Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in Dubai. He said. “Pakistan is focusing on digitalization to financially empower people.”

The President also witnessed the signing of three MoUs between Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones Authority with Mastercard, Galaxy racer (E-sports) and Shorooq Partners VC Funds.

He also launched Roshan Apna Ghar Scheme in Dubai for Pakistani expatriates. The President urged the overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the secure investment policies of the country.

The visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE. Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. Around 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE contributed remittances of more than $6 billion in the last financial year. Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates play a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties and close cooperation.

