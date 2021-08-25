President Alvi, Gen Bajwa discuss national security at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – President Arif Alvi visited GHQ on Wednesday where discussed regional developments and matters of national security with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Upon arrival, the President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. President was presented Guard of Honour. President laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha, according to ISPR.

President was apprised on operational preparedness of Pakistan Army. A briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch.

President of Pakistan Doctor Arif Alvi visited #GHQ today. Upon arrival, the President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. pic.twitter.com/PgeYrSWqqb — Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) August 25, 2021

President acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards external and internal security of Pakistan.

He also commended Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services / stakeholders.

A day earlier, President Alvi congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test of Fatah-1 missile.

Pakistan Tuesday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering a conventional Warhead.

#Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed #Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), capable of delivering a conventional Warhead. The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory. pic.twitter.com/TnFfXmceau — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 24, 2021

According to ISPR, the Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

The training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command and re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system, ISPR had said in a statement.

Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.

