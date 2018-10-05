President Alvi forms 13-member National Economic Council

ISLAMABAD : President Arif Alvi has established a 13-member National Economic Council (NEC) which will be chaired by prime minister Imran Khan, according to a notification released by the government on Friday.

The NEC will also include chief ministers of all provinces in its body, the notification stated.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister of Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, and PM’s adviser on commerce, textiles, industries, and investment Abdul Razak Dawood will also be part of the council.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will represent his province in the council, and Sindh Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro will also be included.

The NEC will also have Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Balochistan MPA Jan Jamali, and PM’s Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain as its members.

Share on: WhatsApp