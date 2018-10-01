President Alvi files acquittal plea in PTV, Parliament attack cases

ISLAMABAD : President Arif Alvi and federal minister Shafqat Mahmood on Monday filed acquittal petitions in cases related to attacks on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House in 2014.

As an anti-terrorism court began hearing the cases today, twelve accused in the case filed pleas of exemption from appearing before the court. On September 11, an anti-terrorism court granted Prime Minister Imran Khan permanent exemption from appearing before it in cases related to attacks on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House in 2014. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen and other party leaders’ requests for exemption were also accepted by the ATC.

ATC Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi had summoned all accused in the cases.

PM Imran’s counsel, Babar Awan, appeared on his behalf before the ATC judge and submitted a request for the premier’s permanent exemption from hearings.

“If there is more than accused in a case that the suspects can be exempted from appearing,” Awan argued.

To this, the prosecutor remarked, “We have no reservations in granting PM Imran exemption from appearing.”

Awan then submitted an affidavit on the premier’s behalf and said, “I will appear in place of him.”

On September 07, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) legal team to file acquittal pleas in cases registered against party leaders related to attacks on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House in 2014.

The prime minister’s directives came after the PTI leadership decided to file acquittal pleas in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) against the cases registered against party leaders under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) during the 2014 sit-in. The cases were politically motivated which is why we will request the court to acquit the party leaders, the PTI’s legal team said.

The ATC is hearing four cases – attack on the state television building, Parliament and SSP Junejo – against PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders.

In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in. The protest continued for 104 days.

During the sit-in, the protesters beat up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the PTV headquarters and parts of the Parliament.

A case was then filed against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing the SSP and five other police officers.

PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were granted bail in the cases earlier this year. The ATC also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the four cases in January.

