President Alvi emphasises sustained engagement with US

The newly appointed envoys of the United States of America (USA), Turkiye, Australia, European Union (EU), Bhutan, and Sudan presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Following the presentation of the credentials, US Ambassador Donald Armin Blome, Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, EU Ambassador Riina Kionka, Sudanese Ambassador Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, and non-resident Ambassador of Bhutan Rinchen Kuentsyl separately called on the president.

Talking to the US ambassador, the president emphasised that a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the principles of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development and security in the region. He said that this year would mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-USA diplomatic ties which would be celebrated befittingly.

The president noted that there had been a healthy momentum of engagement between Pakistan and the USA through dialogues on the climate change, health, energy, Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA). “We encourage US companies to invest in Pakistan and reap dividends from the lucrative benefits offered by Pakistan’s special economic zones”, he said.

President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan was actively involved in engagement with its diaspora in the USA in the tech sector and was desirous of more tech sector investments from the US companies. Talking to the Turkish ambassador, the president noted with satisfaction the convergence between the two countries on critical issues, including Kashmir, Northern Cyprus, Islamophobia, and Afghanistan. He said that both countries would celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries, on November 30, this year.

In a meeting with the Australian high commissioner, the president said that Pakistan offered attractive investment opportunities in different sectors. “The Australian companies can invest in infrastructure development, agriculture, renewable energy, mining, manufacturing, water and waste management”, the president said.

He stated that Pakistan offered a large pool of highly skilled human resources in many areas with professionals qualified from top Pakistani and Western Universities. Talking to the EU ambassador, the president stated that Pakistan valued its relations with the regional bloc and was satisfied that Pak-EU relations were moving in a positive direction in all spheres of coordination.

“Economic and trade ties are the key feature of Pakistan and EU multidimensional relationship”, the president said.