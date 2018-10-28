President Alvi denies establishing any relations with Israel

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi rejecting the reports about presence of an Israeli aircraft in Pakistan airspace has termed them as ‘baseless’.

Talking to media persons at Islamabad International Airport on Sunday before his departure to Turkey on three-day official visit, Dr. Arif Alvi said, “We are not establishing any relations with Israel.”

It is worth mentioning here that earlier this week, a storm of speculation sparked on social media, when an Israeli journalist tweeted that an aircraft flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad.

Commenting over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, he said that incident should be investigated. He said that Saudi Arabia is our friend and we will stand with them in this difficult time.

The President is visiting Turkey on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Turkey is an important friend of Pakistan’s who has stood with Pakistan not only on the Kashmir issue but on other issues as well,” Dr. Arif Alvi said.

He added, “We will have more meetings to strengthen the relations between the two countries.”

President Alvi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart and leadership of other countries during his visit.

The President will attend and address the inauguration ceremony of the newly-built Istanbul International Airport which will be attended by other heads of countries as well.

He also confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China soon to discuss different economic issues.

