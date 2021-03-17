President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Air Force chief

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Alvi conferred the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Civil) on outgoing Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday.

The accolade was awarded at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On Tuesday, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar held a farewell meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Faiz Hameed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS thanked the air chief for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career.

COAS also appreciated Anwar’s dynamic leadership and professionalism displayed during operation “Swift Retort” and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism.

On this occasion, army chief said that because of his immense efforts and quality leadership, Pakistan Air Force today is a force second to none.

The outgoing Air Chief Marshal was given the Guard of Honor at adgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at GHQ.

