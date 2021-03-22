President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on new PAF chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on newly appointed Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar on Monday.

The investiture ceremony held at the President House and it was attended by Pakistan Air Force Officials and others.

On March 19, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu Friday took charge as the new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at a change of command ceremony held in the capital.

Outgoing Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan installed badges to the new air chief and presented him the command sword.

The outgoing PAF also received a guard of honour while a formation of JF-17 fighter jets presented salute to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan termed his four-decade long service with the PAF an honour and matter of satisfaction.

On Wednesday, the premier appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu as new PAF chief.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar was promoted to the rank from air vice-marshal in 2018 along with two other officers.

Hailing from Gujrat, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar was commissioned in GD(P) branch of the PAF in April 1986.

During his impressive career, he had been commanded a fighter squadron, an operational airbase, and regional air command.

He has served as assistant air chief for operation research and development (R&D), assistant air chief for training officers, and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also performed duties as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

