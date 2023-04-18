President Alvi calls for addressing health, education issues

Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges being faced by the country in the health and education sectors.

Expressing concern over the alarming number of out of school children, he said that over 23 million children were out of school and urged the need for thinking out of box solutions to enrol them. He stated that the educating these children was really a major challenge that could not be addressed only with present bricks and mortar system but it required the use of digital and online learning methods.

The president expressed these views during a presentation by UNICEF on its initiatives in Pakistan.

The country Representative of UNICEF, Abdullah Abdulaziz Fadil briefed the meeting about the role and achievements made by UNICEF in the health and education sectors of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Hamish Young, Chief polio UNICEF, Ms. Ellen Van Kalmthout, Chief Education, Haile Gashaw, Chief WASH and others at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The UNICEF country representative apprised the meeting about the impacts of floods on children and the support extended by UNICEF to the children of flood-affected areas. The president said that 134,779 children with severe malnutrition had been enrolled for treatment, besides immunising 1,194,940 children against measles. It was apprised that UNICEF established 1232 temporary learning centres and helped 180,889 children to continue their learning in a safe and protected environment through various modalities. He highlighted that 1,195,088 people had been provided access to safe drinking water.

He also shared 5-year UNICEF programme 2023-27 to help strengthen the education and health sectors of Pakistan. The meeting was informed that UNICEF had included mental health and disability in its programs. Abdullah Abdulaziz Fadil said that 40% children in Pakistan under age 5 years were suffering from stunting and, if this issue was addressed, it could help increase the country’s GDP 10%. The President said that mental health, malnutrition and disability were the major health problems that needed urgent attention and prompt decisions on the part of the government to address these issues. He emphasized the need for focusing on preventive aspect of the diseases which was not only cost effective but would also help reduce disease burden.

The president highly appreciated the contribution made by UNICEF towards the health and education sectors of Pakistan.