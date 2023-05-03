President Alvi asks MOFA to expose Indian nefarious design behind G-20 Summit in Srinagar

President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to intensify its efforts to expose India’s nefarious designs and the ulterior motives behind its planned move to hold the G-20 Summit in the UN-recognized disputed territory of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The President expressed these views on Tuesday while conveying the letter of the Convener of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), for appropriate action on the issue raised by him.

In his letter to the President, Mr Mehmood Ahmed Saghar had sought the urgent attention of Pakistan towards the Indian government’s highly controversial move to convene a meeting of the members of the G-20 countries in Srinagar and its far-reaching consequences on the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

Expressing serious concern over the India’s plan to hold the G-20 Summit events in the UN-recognized disputed territory, the Convener termed the move as a part of a “multi-faceted and multi-front campaign” that New Delhi had been waging to create confusion about the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute. —APP