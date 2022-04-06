President Alvi asks ECP to propose dates for general elections

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking the commission to propose a date for holding the next general elections under Article 224 (2) of the constitution of Pakistan.

The letter further added, “in order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.”

The development came after the ruling of the deputy speaker of the national assembly, in which he rejected the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as “unconstitutional” and contrary to Article 5, and the subsequent dissolution of the national assembly by President on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

