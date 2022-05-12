President Alvi asks CJ to head judicial commission to investigate ‘regime change conspiracy’

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and has requested him to establish a judicial commission to seek inquiry into the alleged ‘regime change conspiracy‘. The President further asked the Chief Justice to himself lead the commission.

The President, in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), has requested to form a Judicial Commission, chaired preferably by the CJP himself, to conduct open hearings and thoroughly probe the allegations of regime change conspiracy to avert a political and economic crisis in the country and keep the political powder keg from igniting.

Underlining the importance of constituting a Commission, the President said that a serious political crisis was looming in the country, and major polarization was taking place in politics, in the wake of recent events, as well as among the people of Pakistan.

President Alvi emphasized that it was the collective duty of all institutions to make utmost efforts to avert damaging consequences to the country and prevent further deterioration.

The President regretted the fact that random comments were being quoted out of context, misunderstandings were increasing, opportunities were being lost, confusion prevailed, and with the economy also in crisis, the situation on the ground was approaching a political powder keg that may ignite at any time.

The President pointed out that the Supreme Court, in the past, had taken initiatives to constitute judicial commissions in matters of national security, integrity, sovereignty and public interest.

“A Judicial Commission, headed by Chief Justice Nasir ul Mulk and two Hon’able judges of Supreme Court, inquired into rigging allegations in 2013 elections. Similarly, Judicial Commissions were established to investigate the Memogate matter, and a still functional Judicial Commission exists for missing persons, that is headed by an Hon’able Judge of the Supreme Court”, he observed.

He further stated that there seemed to be a political consensus in the country as, according to press reports, the Prime Minister had also expressed a desire for establishing a Commission.

The President said that the nation held the Supreme Court in high regard and expected it to meet its expectations, adding that the Commission should investigate the matter based not on technicalities of law but in the real spirit of justice. He said that it, undoubtedly, would be a great service to our country, as the people of Pakistan deserved clarity on such a matter of national importance.

The President said that in world history there existed myriad examples of regime change operations through conspiracies which were later confirmed by the declassification of top-secret documents. He lamented that it happened much later after the destinies of these countries had been significantly damaged by these illegal interventions.

“Who knows better than your Honour that to prove, that a “smoking gun” has been identified in the hand of a conspirator, or to find a possible money trail, or to identify meetings where people have been motivated towards cover action, or where people have been bought and sold, could be a vigorous exercise”, he added.

“I am of the strong opinion that even recorded circumstantial evidence can lead the way towards some conclusions, based not on technicalities of law but in the real spirit of ‘justice’”, he said.

The President regretted that in Pakistani history, people had alleged and strongly believed in many obvious but unfortunately unproven conspiracies such as the murder of the 1st PM of Pakistan Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan, the Agartala Conspiracy case, PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s public waving of a letter and allegation of a conspiracy against him, President Ziaul Haq’s plane crash, Abbottabad incident, and many other matters that remained inconclusive.

The President requested that the Judicial Commission should conduct an in-depth and thorough investigation into what may or may not have been planned and prepared, starting before or following the overt threat, in the form of a possible conspiracy for regime change in Pakistan.