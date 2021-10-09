President Alvi arrives in UAE to open Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit (October 9-10 2021).

During the visit, the President will meet the UAE dignitaries and formally inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organizations and businesses.

The Expo commenced on 1 October and will last till 31 March 2022. Pakistan Pavilion in the Expo 2020 is located at one of the prime areas of the Expo site, and is considered the largest Pavilion of Pakistan outside the country.

The Pavilion, with the theme “Hidden Treasure”, showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of Pakistan.

During his stay, the President will also meet leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of IT companies and media, and also interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE. Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. Around 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE contributed remittances of more than $6 billion in the last financial year. Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates play a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties and close cooperation.

