President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh ur Rehman as Governor Punjab

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the governor of Punjab.

The approval of the appointment was given by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نےمحمد بلیغ الرحمٰن کی بطور گورنر پنجاب تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے منظوری وزیر اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 101 (1) کے تحت دی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 30, 2022

The appointment of Baligh Ur Rehman comes after his predecessor, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, was denotified as governor on May 10.

After that, President Dr Arif Alvi rejected the summary of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to dethrone the then-governor.

President Dr Arif Alvi conveyed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that the governor of Punjab could not be removed without his approval.

Following his objection, PM Shehbaz sent a summary to the President suggesting the name of Baligh Ur Rehman be appointed as the new governor.

On May 21, President Alvi conveyed to the PM Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of Governor Punjab as Omar Sarfraz Cheema still holds the office of the Governor and there is no occasion to propose a new appointment.

