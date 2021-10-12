President Alvi appoints Zahir Shah as NAB deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Zahir Shah as the new deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years.

President Aliv has issued a notification in this regard.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had recommended Shah for the post, reports said.

The post had fallen vacant after Hussain Asghar, who had been appointed in April 2019 for three years, tendered his resignation on October 4.

On Oct 6, President Arif approved National Accountability Bureau Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar’s resignation.

The resignation’s acceptance came as the president promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.

