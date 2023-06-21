ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175 A read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Hon’ble Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the most Senior Judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 17th September, 2023”.

Justice Isa will take charge following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who will step down from the coveted post on September 16, 2023.

President Alvi will take the oath of office from Justice Qazi Faiz Isa on September 17, 2023.

Profile: Justice Faez Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa hailed from Balochistan; he is the son of the late Qazi Mohammad Isa of Pishin and the grandson of Qazi Jalaluddin, who was the premier of Kalat State.

He started his career as an advocate of the Balochistan High Court and was later elevated to advocate of the Supreme Court from Balochistan. The senior jurist practiced law for over 2.5 decades. He remained in limelight due to several high-profile cases and his stance on issues related to the judiciary and human rights.

In the previous government, a reference was filed against Justice Isa by the then government alleging non-disclosure of his family members’ foreign properties in his wealth statement. The case caused widespread chaos and was seen by many as an attack on the independence of the judiciary. Justice Isa vehemently denied the allegations and challenged the reference in the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa’s tenure in the country’s top court was marked by his vocal stance on issues related to judicial independence, fundamental rights, and constitutional matters.