President Alvi announces Punjab elections on April 30

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday announced to hold of elections for the provincial assembly of Punjab on April 30 after Election Commission proposed dates for the upcoming elections.

The Supreme commander of armed forces announced the date after considering the period proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the country’s top electoral watchdog proposed poll date anytime between 30 April to 7 May 2023 in the country’s most populous region.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced the date of 30th April 2023 (Sunday) for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/tktyD1hz73 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 3, 2023

In its letter to Dr. Alvi, the commission recommended that the elections for the local legislature after its third consecutive meeting. In a statement, ECP said it is ready to fulfil its Constitutional and legal obligations after the selection of a date by the president.

ECP however in its letter to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mentioned that the commission is waiting for his response in light of the Supreme Court order.

Earlier, the provincial assemblies in two key regions were dissolved in January and the elections were to be held within 90 days after their dissolution. Ruling alliance and opposition remained on loggerheads on the matter which landed in country’s top court which directed the president to announce the election date in consultation with the commission. The apex court also ordered the KP governor to give an election date.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…