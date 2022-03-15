President Alvi and other senior PTI leaders acquitted in PTV, Parliament attack case

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi and other senior PTI leaders and federal ministers have been acquitted in the PTV and the parliament attack case filed against the PTI stalwarts in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.

The decision was announced by Judge Mohammad Ali Warraich.

The top leadership of the ruling PTI, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Shaukat Yousufzai Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Aijaz Chauhdry have been declared innocent by the court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first to be acquitted in the case in October 2020.

The Case

The Islamabad police had filed a case against the PTI leadership including Imran Khan in August 2014 for inciting violence. During the violence, people had stormed the premises of the PTV and the parliament and had also clashed with police personnel at Constitution avenue.

The protection had said that three people were killed and twenty-six injured, while 60 were arrested in the case as a result of the chaos caused by the PTI leaders.

However, the prosecution had not objected to acquittal pleas filed by the PTI leaders.

More details are awaited…