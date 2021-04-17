President Alvi administers oath to Shibli, Tareen

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday administered oath to the newly appointed federal ministers in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Those who took oath of the office of their respective ministries included Shaukat Fayaz Tareen and Senator Shibli Faraz.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Shaukat Fayaz Tareen as Minister for Finance and Revenue while Senator Shibli Faraz was given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology.

Shaukat Tareen is the fourth finance minister appointed by the PTI government since it came into power in 2018 in latest shake-up in its economic team.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administering oath to newly-appointed Federal Ministers, Mr. Shibli Faraz and Mr. Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, in an oath-taking ceremony, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. pic.twitter.com/4DX30k3AE1 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 17, 2021

Tareen has replaced Hammaz Azhar, who remained finance minister only for 18 days. Previously, Asad Umar and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had served in this position.

In the latest reshuffle, Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the Minister for Energy, replacing Omar Ayub while Khusro Bakhtiar has been given the charge of the Minister for Industries and Production.

The charge of Minister for Economic Affairs, which was previously held by Khusro Bakhtiar, has been given to Omar Ayub.