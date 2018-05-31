President AJK recognized as Ambassador of Peace

Vienna

The Austria-based Universal Peace Federation (UPF) has designated and recognized Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as Ambassador of Peace.

At a simple ceremony, the President was given this award and title by Mr. Peter Haider, President of the Universal Peace Federation.

President Masood Khan is in Vienna to attend an international peace conference and to speak at different think tanks.

While accepting the peace award, the President expressed the hope that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, within the framework of the United Nations, and the people of Kashmir will see peace in their land.

The Universal Peace Federation acknowledges as individuals whose lives exemplify the ideal of living for the sake of others, and who dedicate themselves to practices which promote universal moral values, international harmony, renewal of the United Nations initiatives, a responsible public media, and the establishment of a culture of peace.

Transcending racial, national and religious barriers, the Ambassadors of Peace contribute to the fulfilment of the hope of all ages of a unified world of peace.—PR