President AJK pays rich tribute to Raja Muhammad Haider Khan

MUZAFFARABAD : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, attended the 52nd death anniversary of notable political leader Raja Muhammad Haider Khan, in Muzaffarabad.

The event was organized by the Haider Memorial Association.

President Masood Khan paid rich tribute to Raja Muhammad Haider Khan, saying that he was a great leader with a vision to unite the Kashmiris. He added that even before partition, Raja Muhammad Haider Khan played an important role in the resistance movement against the anti-Muslim Maharaja.

The President said that he always strived for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in India Occupied Kashmir and had a deep concern for the people of Kashmir.

President Masood Khan said that the situation in IOK is a tale of torture, murder, and agony. He said that in 1947 over 247,000 innocent Kashmiris were ruthlessly murdered and till this day the Kashmiris are suffering at the hands of the Indian Occupation forces. He said that our Kashmiris brothers and sisters are suffering but their struggle for freedom will never be suppressed by India’s intimidation.

The President urged that it is our primary responsibility to carry forward the mission of our great leaders and continue to support the right to self-determination of Kashmiris in IOK. Kashmiris in IOK, he said, have no identity and individual persona and we are their only voice. “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, and Kashmir has no identity without Pakistan”, he said.

The President praised the political leadership of AJK belonging to all the parties who under one platform protested against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the London.

The President commended the management of Haider Memorial Association for organizing such an event in the memory of Raja Muhammad Haider Khan.

The event was attended by Raja Abdul Qayyum, Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs; Chaudhry Shehzad, Member Legislative Assembly; Mustafa Bashir, Member Legislative Assembly; Raja Mumtaz, President Haider Memorial Association, notables and academicians, and members of the civil society.

