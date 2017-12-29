President AJK meets Governor Sindh

Staff Reporter

The President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan met with the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair. The meeting held at the Governor House here on Thursday, on the occasion Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan which is incomplete without Kashmir.

He declared that Pakistan would continue the moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for their just struggle for the right of self-determination. Zubair said that after the restoration of law and order, Pakistan is heading on the path of economic prosperity.

He stated that there has been continued increase in the foreign investment. New industries are being established and economic activities are on the increase which is resulting in the generation of employment opportunities. Governor said that mega development projects have been initiated in the province with the assistance of the federal government. He stated that the federal government assisted development projects in Karachi are to the tune of Rs 75 billion.