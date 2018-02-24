President AJK calls on Army Chief

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Friday at GHQ.

They discussed matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC), said ISPR press release issued here.

There was agreement to continue policy of restraint on Indian provocations as on both sides, it were Kashmiris who suffer from escalation.

President appreciated the Army’s contribution towards security and development in AJ&K, it added.—APP