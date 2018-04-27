President administers oath to five ministers

ISLAMABAD :President Mamnoon Husssain Friday administered oath of office to five ministers including four Federal and one Minister of State.The Ministers who were administered oath of office include Marriyum Aurangzeb, Anusha Rehman and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a statement from the President House said. The three ministers were earlier serving as Ministers of State for Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology and Capital Administration and Development.The President also administered oath of Minister of State to Laila Khan. Their portfolios of the ministers would

Orignally published by APP