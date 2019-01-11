President accepts Swati’s resignation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation of Azam Swati, the former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, it emerged on Thursday.

Swati, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had resigned from the ministry last month to “uphold moral authority” in the face of a probe over allegations that he played a role in the ‘unlawful’ transfer of former Islamabad police chief Jan Mohammad.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division dated Jan 9 said that the president had, upon the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, accepted the PTI leader’s resignation with effect from Dec 6.

The former IGP’s transfer took place after Swati’s son registered a case against a family of slum dwellers for allegedly trespassing on his family’s land. Five people, including two women, were arrested for trespassing on the land and beating up Swati’s guards.

