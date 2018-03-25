Present govt has brought reforms in Education Department: AJK PM

MIRPUR, AJK : Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that the present government has brought reforms in the Department of Education, which has reduced the influence of politics in the Department.

He was addressing the annual result ceremony of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur here on Saturday. Chairperson BISE Mirpur Mrs. Anjum Afshan Naqvi presented the annual progress report of the Board.

Minister for Higher Education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Minister for Food Syed Shaukat Ali Shah, Member Legislative Assembly Ch. Rukhsar Ahmed, Secretary Higher Education Zahid Abbasi, Vice Chancellor MUST University Dr. Raja Habib ur Rehman, Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal and other pertinent officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Farooq Haider Khan exhorted that education department should emphasize on quality education to enhance the performance of government schools.

He said that the government is spending enormously on education department but the results of public sector educational institutions are not better than private educational institutions.

He stated that the incumbent government has introduced the third party testing service (NTS) for recruitment in education department, “The implementation of the NTS will improve the quality of education” he said.

The AJK Prime Minister admired the hard work of the students who got positions in annual examinations and also greeted their teachers and parents saying that these students are the assets of our State and all credit goes to their parents and teachers. “The way they achieved significant position in their educational career, they should serve the nation and country in future for the advancement and development” Prime Minister maintained.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan addressed that there are five universities, three medical colleges, hundreds of degree colleges and schools including other public and private educational institutions are working in Azad Kashmir. “It is an encouraging thing that private educational institutions are far ahead of the public educational institutions in the context of the results,” the Prime Minister applauded.

The AJK Prime Minister lamented that the recent inductions through NTS has included 36 thousands aspirants but unfortunately only 6 thousand passed, adding that he said the reason of those 30 thousand failures is our poor education system which is necessary to develop.

He said that in order to promote extra curriculum activities besides education in Azad Kashmir, educational institutions as well as playground will also be made for students to perform healthy activities. Moreover, Prime Minister said that refresher courses are being started for teachers’ training.

Earlier, Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan distributed gold, bronze and silver medals including cash prize and certificates to the students receiving significant positions in the exams of intermediate 2017. The Prime Minister also distributed Shields among the heads of educational institutions in the field of sports competitions held.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister inaugurated the online examination system in BISE Mirpur and the Board administration assured that they should use all modern resources to establish transparency in the examination system.

