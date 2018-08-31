Presence of snakes

Kerala has always been a place of all kinds of snakes including the venomous ones like the cobra and the viper hidden in their pits most of the time. The non-poisonous ones like the pythons are usually found coiled on the branches of trees in dense forests. But during heavy rains, especially the recent deluge of Kerala, many of them got bereft of their homes and had to swim around in the waters, posing great danger to human beings and other animals alike with their poisonous fangs and swallowing capacity. Houses flooded with the water carrying these reptiles, served as hiding places for them.

The people, returning from relief camps back to their homes, have to take care when entering them as these reptiles are prone to be hidden in unlikely places. Now, the Kerala state government has provided free snake anti-venom medicines to flood victims and the services of snake experts to help the people overcome this fearful problem. Still, all the people of Kerala have to be alert to the presence of these reptiles in their vicinity as well as smaller ones like centipedes and scorpions.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

