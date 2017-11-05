Presence of Nawaz will end ‘ambiguity’: Nisar

Maryam Nawaz not mentioned in Dawn Leaks

Staff Reporter

Taxila

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s presence in country will put an end to ambiguity and that there should be extensive talks within the political party.

Addressing the media here on Saturday he said that the constitutional amendments that Pakistan Muslim League-N is making efforts for are in the interest of Pakistan and the democracy. He said that all reservations over the amendments would be addressed.

The PML-N leader said, “Even though I am not in power, my party is, and sitting on the outskirts I am unable to criticise the government because I am currently not holding an office”. However, he said that he is loyal to his party, and will always remain so.

He also went on to say that there should be “no confrontation between state institutions”.

“To avoid any conflict or misunderstanding within the party, such decisions should be taken with consensus,” he added.

He then went on to say that the Dawn Leaks report should be made public and that it does not contain any allegations against Maryam Nawaz. “Maryam Nawaz’s name is not in the Dawn Leaks,” he clarified.

Nisar said that all cases that are taken up by military courts are forwarded by provincial governments and in case of some clerical delay, the government should not be blamed.

The ex-minister said that he would contest general elections 2018 in two constituencies. He said that the ministry took stern actions against violators of the law in his leadership and he is not sure if his successors can do the same.

Chaudhry Nisar said that decisions taken by courts should be followed fully and politics of opposition should come to a halt.

Nisar urged the political forces to work together in order to bring stability in the country. “I don’t want to get into the debate about whether there was a conspiracy [within the PML-N] or not, but no plot can succeed if there is unity within the party,” he claimed. “The party is united and I’m sure that if we stand together as a strong political party, we will overcome all challenges.”

He went on to highlight the importance of cooperation between the state institutions in order to strengthen the prevailing democratic system.

“This country needs stability right now to counter both internal and external challenges. For that to happen, there must not only be coordination between the state institutions but also respect for each other despite any differences,” Nisar maintained.

The former interior minister criticised Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid’s claim that the 2018 general elections will get delayed. “I’m not blessed with any divine knowledge, only Sheikh Rashid has access to it,” he quipped.

“In my opinion, however, anyone making such claims is not a well-wisher of this country,” he added.

Responding to Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan’s recent remarks regarding Maryam Nawaz taking lead of the PML-N in the presence of political stalwarts like Shahbaz Sharif and Nisar himself, the former minister said he hopes “the day never comes when he [Aitzaz Ahsan] has to make predictions about my political career”.

“After God, my party and the people of my constituency will decide my position in the party. I have spent 34 years as a dedicated politician. Aitzaz Ahsan cannot say the same for himself.”