‘Preparing for something big’ – Minal Khan teases fans

LAHORE – Pakistani actor, Minal Khan left the fans guessing in her latest Instagram post.

The actor shared a picture of herself where she is spotted sporting a blue top paired with white jeans.

It could be guessed from the actor’s Instagram’s stories that she’s in a salon and the surprise could be a makeover.

“Preparing for something big” the Jalan star captioned the post as she flashed her engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)



Earlier, the actor and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Akram made a subtle announcement on their social media that they got engaged on Valentine’s day.

Fans seem curious to see the surprise unravel as one user commented “yayaya can’t wait” while another one appeared eager saying “let’s see”.