Preparing for mid-term election

WHILE talking to a “select band of Hi Fi” (High Fidelity) journalists and TV anchors a few days ago, the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, alluded to mid-term elections and reshuffle in the Federal Cabinet. Though Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, instantly and vehemently ruled out the possibility of early elections, the ever-alert Opposition leaders were quick to catch the words “nicked” by the Prime Minister to the slip fielders. This was not for the first time, he offered a regulation catch to opposition. Even as an Opposition leader the bouncers bowled by him exceeded the number permitted in an over.

While responding cautiously to the Prime Minister’s remarks, the three-time ex-Prime Minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, welcomed the idea of mid-term elections, and expressed the readiness of his party for any such eventuality. The ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, trumpeted it as the validation of his forecast about the fate of the novice political players. The other important politicians interpreted PM’s suggestion as an admittance of failure and defeat.

In my assessment, chiefly two reasons seem to have compelled PM to weigh the possibility of mid-term elections. It is very well known to him that the survival of his government is dependent upon the support of political parties that had been his archrivals before the 2018 elections. Government’s allies include the loyalist to London-based world known mafia, who seem to have joined the coalition government against their wishes due to the pressure of some unseen forces, and have already started threatening to withdraw their support if their “writ” in the metropolitan city of Karachi is challenged. The other important allies of PTI government from the central Punjab survive and thrive in power. Imran Khan had been harping, for twenty-two years, to make such politicians account for the ill-gotten wealth. Majority of the cabinet members, taken from within PTI, are either novices or tested players, whose past record, and performance so far, are far from the enviable.

The second reason that seems to have compelled the PM to consider mid-term elections is his inability to implement the main agenda of his 22-year campaign i.e. dispensation of speedy justice without discrimination and elimination of corruption. The PTI government does not have requisite majority in both the Houses of Parliament to legislate to empower the State institutions to eliminate corruption. Under these circumstances the mid-term elections seem to be a viable option for the PTI government. Though the macro indicators of PTI government’s first 100-day performance are not very discouraging, the woes of common people have further multiplied during this period. If Imran Khan really wants to go for the mid-term election by the end of 2019, he may consider to implement the programmes, briefly explained below, to provide quick relief to the people to improve his chances of returning to power with increased strength in the assemblies:

1. The Ministry of Law and Justice may be tasked to issue ordinances to empower the state institutions to ensure speedy dispensation of justice and elimination of corruption to cleanse the bureaucracy and to ensure that the corrupt politicians from major and minor political parties, including PTI, do not return to the assemblies. These objectives can be attained when sustainable proofs are presented in the courts, against the politicians and bureaucrats, involved in mega corruption scandals. Ordinances issued solely for this purpose, and to establish the supremacy of law for all and sundry, will go a long way to establish the government’s credibility, and to enhance voters’ trust in its sincerity. Strict punishment to the culprits to eliminate lawlessness and corruption at the level of patwaris, police constables, readers, clerical staff of the government departments known for corruption, will serve to provide relief to the poor masses from the exploitation, maltreatment, cruelty and unspeakable sufferings at the hands of low grade merciless government functionaries, from a Naib Qasib to Office Superintendent.

2. Mega projects, like the construction of 5 million houses may be postponed for the time being to initiate low-cost programmes to provide instant relief to the people. Provision of soft loans/grants to the rural population for investment in cottage industries, poultry and livestock (at domestic level), besides generating self-employment in the rural areas, may prove handy to control the prices of the essential consumers’ items.

3. In addition to controlling inflation and unemployment, the government’s energies and resources be expended to provide relief to the people by lessening their hardships arising from unruly traffic, poor conditions of sanitation, water crisis, garbage disposal, etc. Private sector may be involved to discipline traffic within the cities and on highways, to improve sanitation and water supply, to provide respectable intra-city and inter-cities transport to low income passengers, etc. To curb irksome social evils such as begging and street crimes in urban areas, govt should establish tent cities to provide the needy with shelter and food.

4. There is also a need to promote Pakistan’s image as a moderate Muslim democratic state. Imran Khan’s article on; “Why the West craves materialism & why the East sticks to religion” that appeared in the Siast Daily on August 9, 2018, indicates that the PM himself needs to understand the spirit of secularism as a political system that disapproves the decimation of individuals on the basis of religion. Implementation of the short-term programmes, outlined above, may enhance Imran Khan’s chances to show better performance in the mid-term elections. Even if he failed to return to power, he would always be remembered as a leader who chose to be a politician with the sole aim to liberate his people from the vice-like clutches of the cannibals in the guise of politicians, bureaucrats, and middle to low grade office staff of government departments such as WAPDA, Police, Excise & Taxation, Revenue, Sui Gas, etc.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

