Preparations for Intra-Party elections in full swing: Sattar

Karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Convenor Farooq Sattar has said that preparations for intra-party elections are in full swing and urged the activists to fully participate in the polls on February 18.

While talking to journalists, outside his residence in PIB Colony, Sattar said the party issues should be discussed and resolved at concerned forums. He said that his convenership should be accepted as a precondition.

Farooq Sattar reiterated that the symbol ‘kite’ and the party is still registered under his name with the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that the ECP has also clarified that he is the party head.

Orignally published by INP