Preparations for snow-clad Loweri Top jeep rally begins

The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with collaboration of District Administration and District Government has kicked off preparations for holding the most awaited Jeep rally at snow-clad Loweri Top.

Considered as the most danger, amazing and thrilling jeep rally at the Loweri Top will be organized in February this year, Secretary Organizing Committee and District Sports and Youth Officer Mukhtiar Hussain told APP here.

“We have already kicked off preparations after receiving a green signal from General Officer Commanding Dir Upper Major General Khalid Saeed during his recent visit,” Syed Mukhtiar Hussain added. It was also expected that international drives would be testing their driving skills in the jeep rally and certainly the event would on one hand give ample opportunities to the participants to go through this historical pass besides introducing tourism through sports on the other.

He said that DG Sports KP Junaid Khan, under the Prime Minister vision to ensure playing fields to the youth across KP, had initiated four grounds comprising newly declared Tehsil Larjum, Barawal, Kalkot and Waray Tehsil.

Section-4 has been issued in Tehsil Largum, the newly declared Tehsil, Dir Upper while work on ground at Barawal continued and Awards have been issued in Kalkot and Waray Tehsil. He said the development of sports infrastructure was a top most priority.—APP

