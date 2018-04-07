Preparations for next general elections reviewed

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal chaired a meeting here to review Electoral Rolls and preparations for forthcoming general elections 2018 directed the authorities concerned to create awareness among general public about significance of casting votes in order to strengthen democracy in the country.

He instructed the district officers to arrange seminars at tehsil level about election process and display centers set up by District Election Commission where the voter lists have been displayed and the citizens being facilitated to get corrected the voter lists. The citizens through the awareness campaigns should be apprised about significance of casting votes so that the turnover in the general elections 2018 could be enhanced considerably.

The voters must cast votes to elect right representatives without any discrimination, he added. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayat, ADC (F&P) Rao Atif Raza, Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Amber Gillani, Deputy Director Local Government, Rizwan Akhter, District Election Commissioner Rwp-I, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan and other officers attended the meeting.—APP