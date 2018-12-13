Preparations for local body polls in Tribal districts completed

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday declared that preparations for holding local body elections in newly merged tribal districts into the province were completed.

“Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan who is the chairman of the committee’s established in this regard, is out of the country and work will resume when he returns”. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan announced while talking to media persons here Wednesday.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it may be recalled, had earlier on December 6 expressed its willingness to hold the Local Government polls in the Tribal districts and the Chief Minister KP had said provincial government was ready to hold the local government elections in all the tribal districts

The Chief Minister also clarified his position with regard to the summon of the NAB. While the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan, on December 17th in a case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation in leasing of Malam Jabba’s land the CM Mehmood Khan said the Ant-graft body had summoned him as a witness in the Malam Jabba land lease case. “National Accountability Bureau has called me in the capacity of a witness, I have no connection with this case,” the chief minister told media men.

He added that he had received NAB’s notice and would present himself in court as he respected the country’s institutions but clarified he was not being called as an accused. While the Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has already appeared before the NAB in Malam Jabba’s land leasing case, the Senior Minister KP Atif Khan and Senator Mohsin have also been served notices by the NAB authorities to appear before it on December 14 in the same case.

Malam Jabba scandal deals with an alleged illegal lease of 275 acres of Forest Department land in Malam Jabba that surfaced in the previous government. Some Political figures and bureaucrats are alleged to have connived to lease out Forests Department’s protected land to a private company, for 33 years lease against the rules and regulations, for construction of Chairlift and skiing resort.

