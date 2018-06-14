Preparations for Eid in full swing in Hazara

Abbottabad

Like other parts of the county Eid preparations are in full swing in Hazara division where people are busy in Eid shopping and decorating their houses.

Markets are full of the customers particularly female and children those are purchasing their garments, jewelry and cosmetics.

Markets in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and other small towns of the region are occupied by the female and children. In Abbottabad Mandian, Jadoon plaza, Main Bazaar, is the best shopping centers for the women where they not only purchase their eid attractions but also have a chance to buy garments, bangles, and other items and avail the facility of the beauty parlor—APP