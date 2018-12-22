Preparations for Christmas enter final stage

With only a day left in the celebrations of grand festival of Christmas to start, Christian community residing in federal capital, like other parts of the world, is giving last minutes touches to their preparations to mark this important occasion in befitting manner.

With every passing day till the eve of Christmas, the Christian community prepares to celebrate the festivity with more enthusiasm and renewed spirit, feeling the echo of church bells that announce the birth of Jesus.

The grand festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities. The joyous occasion will fill the atmosphere with colors, symbols and traditions of Christmas that mainly includes Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts. The youngsters studying in various educational institutions run by the churches are rehearsing for tableau and carols to present these on the day of Christmas to add more charm to this festival. All young and old are visiting markets and Sunday Bazars of twin cities to do last minute shopping for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks more interested in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas cards and gifts to show their love to their family and friends. Aleena Masih, a young girl said, “I have finalized my preparations for celebrating this years’ Christmas festival with my family and friends. This festival has great significance for our whole community as this is the time to spread love among all”. “On this occasion, we should follow the philosophy of Jesus Christ which is based on love, brotherhood, peace and harmony to create a peaceful society and end hatred, prejudices and extremism”, she said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp