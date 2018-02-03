Preparations afoot to observe Kashmir solidarity day

Peshawar

Preparations are reaching to its climax in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata where people of every walk of life are all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with national enthusiasm and fervor on February 5 (Monday).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, the people would renew their pledge and unwavering support to people of Kashmir to continue their moral, political and diplomatic support till achievement of their legitimate right of self-determination and liberation of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.

As only three days left in Kashmir Solidarity Day, preparations have reached to its peak in all 25 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seven agencies of Fata where a number of programs were chalked to mark the day in most befitting manner.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, eternal peace of martyrs of Kashmir’s struggle and liberation of Muslim occupied territories including Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The civil society, political, culture and educational organizations have planned special programmes, seminars, talks shows, walks, symposium, demonstrations and declamation contests in connection with this momentous day.

The day is observed every year in continuation of the first call given by former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1975 and there would be public holiday on February 5 (Monday) in the country.

Big rallies, demonstrations, declamation contests and walks would be the main features of the day in all the major cities and towns of KP and Fata where big congregations and processions would also be taken out.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association, Jamiat Tulba e Islam, Kashmiris, Transports and Rickshaw unions and students organizations besides others have planned walks, rallies and declimation contests in connection with the day in KP.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar, Professor Dr Naushad Khan told APP that Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had special attachment with Kashmir and declared it as a jugular vein of Pakistan. “Kashmir is the unfinished part of the partition of subcontinent and if it was not addressed quickly, could pose a serious threat to peace and stability of the South Asia.”

Dr Naushad Khan, who also served Chairman Pakistan Studies Department, Islamia College Peshawar said the people of Kashmir have never accepted India’s illegal occupation and the day was not far away when Kashmiris will succeed in their legitimate struggle.—APP