Premval launches ‘Golden Dragon Navigator’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Premval (pvt) Ltd., a subsidiary of VPL Limited has launched Golden Dragon Navigator series for Pakistan’s high-end bus market in a ceremony held at a local hotel. The ceremony was attended by transporters, partner banks and the company’s management.

Premval team explained the special features of the bus that make the product stand out from the other buses available in the market. It was informed to the gathering that the bus has been built on the highest quality standards of Golden Dragon and is all set to become the flagship vehicle in Pakistan’s high-end bus market.

Navigator is powered by 380HP,Yuchai,EURO III compliant, diesel engine and is connected with a ZF gear-box. This bus is specifically designed to achieve high reliability, excellent driving experience and commendable fuel efficiency. The bus is 12.7M long, allowing for 45 seats with extra leg space which adds to customer comfort and more revenue for the operators.

CEO Premval Waqar Asghar said: “We endeavor to provide state-of-the-art buses while collaborating with world class manufacturers& brands. At Premval, we understand our customers’ needs and work with our partners to develop and bring quality products with advanced technology to Pakistan. We try to ensure that we add value to our customers’ business and help it continue in a flawless manner. This approach makes us the preferred partners for our customers across Pakistan.”

Golden Dragon ranks among the top players in China’s transportation industry, specialized in developing, manufacturing and selling medium &large sized luxury buses and light vans.