Premier Li says China to open wider to world

Beijing

China will take measures to expand its opening up and offer a fair and convenient environment for both Chinese and foreign businesses, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

Li made the remarks while meeting with New Zealand’s former Prime Minister John Key.

China on Monday reported a faster-than-expected 6.9 percent growth in the first half of the year. Li said China’s economic structure had been optimized, and the service industry and consumption made prominent contributions to the country’s economic growth.

“China will open its door even wider to the world, and welcomes more foreign companies to invest in the country,” Li said. He vowed to provide a fair, equal and convenient business environment for Chinese and foreign enterprises.

Regarding China-New Zealand relations, Li said China hoped to work with New Zealand to maintain sound momentum for bilateral ties and cooperation, and to inject new vitality to the stability and development of both countries and the Asia-Pacific region.

John Key recalled Li’s visit to New Zealand in March this year, which facilitated new progress in bilateral relations and cooperation.

Calling the two countries good friends and partners, he said New Zealand was committed to boosting friendship and cooperation with China, and confident for greater achievements of ties.—Xinhua