Premier League to allow five subs from next season

Premier League to allow five subs to teams in a regulation game after the shareholders agreed to change the rules.

Five substitutes had already been introduced across the game in May 2020 after the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to counter the absences of the players but the clubs then voted against continuing the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season.

The Premier League was the only major competition to forgo the rule after some clubs felt it gave an unfair advantage to clubs with bigger squads.

A number of managers urged the Premier League to allow five subs with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola both saying that it would help ease the muscular injuries players suffered across the top flight that year.

Although five substitutes are allowed in FA Cup matches no change was made for the 2021-22 Premier League season despite football law-makers, the International Football Association Board, recommending that five substitutions be implemented permanently in the sport.

Maheta Molango, chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, said on Thursday: “The adoption of this rule is a welcome step forward in what needs to be an ongoing effort to address issues with player fatigue.”

It was also confirmed, at a shareholder meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs, that summer’s transfer window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1st September in line with other European leagues.

The Premier League also amended covid related provisions including removing twice-weekly testing of players and staff from April 4th and moving to symptomatic testing only.

A Premier League statement said: “The wellbeing of players and staff remains a priority and the Premier League will continue to monitor the national Covid-19 situation and adapt league-wide protocols as required, in line with the latest guidance from public health authorities and medical experts.”