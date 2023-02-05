Premier League round-up: West Ham hold Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool lose

West Ham United held Newcastle United to boost their chances of Premier League survival while Arsenal suffered a rare defeat and Liverpool continued their miserable season with another loss in the latest round of matches.

West Ham vs Newcastle:

Lucas Paqueta cancelled out Calum Wilson’s third-minute opener as the visitors dealt a serious blow to the Magpie’s chances of contesting for an unlikely Premier League title this season.

Joe Willock almost gave Eddie Howe’s team a dream start but his goal was disallowed before Wilson raced clear of the defence to beat Łukasz Fabiański in just the third minute.

Newcastle, who just reached the Carabao Cup final, allowed the visitors to regain their composure which proved costly in the 32nd minute. Declan Rice’s corner fell to Paqueta who poked the ball past Nick Pope to restore parity.

The home side’s dearth of attacking options showed in the second half as West Ham easily dealt with what little danger Newcastle created after the break.

Newcastle remains 4th in the league table with 40 points two behind Manchester United while West Ham sits 16th with 19 just two points from safety.

Wolves vs Liverpool:

Joel Matip scored an own goal before Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves added one each as Wolverhampton Wanderers easily beat Liverpool to heap more misery on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The defeat leaves the Reds 10th with just 29 points from 20 games with their chances of Champions League next season quickly dwindling by the day.

Wolves, meanwhile, continue to show improvements under Julen Lopetegui, a far cry from their earlier days.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace:

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored for United as the Red Devils avenged an earlier draw against Palace with a 2-1 win.

The victory did not come easy as Jeffrey Schlupp responded for the visitors in the 76th minute after Casemiro was sent off to cue a tense final few minutes.

United held on and now sits third in the league with 42 points from 21 games.

Arsenal vs Everton:

Sean Dyche worked his magic as Everton inflicted just a second loss on league leaders at home thanks to James Tarkowski’s 60th-minute header from a corner.

The 1-0 defeat opens a door for Machester City who can close the gap to Arsenal to just two points with a win over Tottenham.

For now, Arsenal leads the table with 50 points from 20 games.

In other results, Brighton defeated Bournemntouh 1-0 while Brentford hammered Southampton 3-0.