Newcastle United set the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the club’s history but failed to be Crystal Palace leaving the door ajar for Manchester United to usurp them for third in the league table.

Meanwhile, West Ham defeated Everton in their relegation battles while Chelsea and Liverpool played out an energetic but uneventful 0-0 draw.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace:

Eddie Howe’s men will rue the missed chances as they dominated Palace at their home but failed to find the winning goal during the 0-0 draw.

Joelinton wasted his side’s two best chances during the first half as the Londoners were keen to sit back and absorb the pressure.

However, the game’s best chance fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta of Palace in the second half but his thundering shot was parried away by Nick Pope.

The draw takes Newcastle third above United with 39 points from 20 games but the Manchester outfit can take their place back with a point or a win against Arsenal tonight.

Palace, who have a habit of drawing their important games, sits 12th in the table.

West Ham vs Everton:

Jarrod Bowen scored two first-half goals to help West Ham beat Everton 2-0 and move out of the relegation places.

David Moyes’ side moves to 15th with the win leaving Everton reeling at 19th and moving closer to an unprecedented relegation.

Aston Villa vs Southampton:

Ollie Watkins scored a 77th-minute goal to deepen Southampton’s struggles in the Premier League.

With 18 matches left, Nathan Jones’ side sits bottom of the table with just 15 points despite impressive domestic cup results.

Villa, meanwhile, moves to 11th with 28 points.

Chelsea vs Liverpool:

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea played out an entertaining but fruitless 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Despite the intensity, both teams failed to create clear-cut chances which mirrors how awry their seasons have gone after high expectations.

Liverpool moves to 8th in the table with the draw while Chelsea remains 10th.

In other results, Brighton and Leicester played out a 2-2 draw while Nottingham Forest scored a late equaliser against Bournemouth to rescue a point after their 1-1 draw.