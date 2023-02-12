Newcastle United survived a late scare to earn a draw against Bournemouth while Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also dropped valuable points in the title and champions league race.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth:

Newcastle’s prospects of easing into the champions league took another blow after they were held to a 1- 1 draw by Bournemouth away from home.

The hosts, without a win since November 12th, started the better side, testing Nick Pope several times early. Their efforts paid off in the 30th minute when Marcos Sensi turned in a corner to give them a deserved but unexpected lead.

Eddie Howe’s men did find their equaliser before halftime with Miguel Almiron putting away a rebound after Sean Longstaff’s shot was saved.

A relatively dry second half almost ended in Bournemouth’s favour towards the end as they carved Newcastle open only for Dominic Solanke’s backheel to be cleared inches from going in by Kieran Tripper.

The draw, Newcastle’s fifth in six games, leaves them in the fourth spot on 41 points, two behind Manchester United in third and two ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal vs Brentford:

Brentford continued their streak of springing a surprise on Premier League bigwigs by holding league leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw.

Ivan Toney cancelled out Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal in the 74th minute to hand Manchester City a prime opening to cut down the Gunners’ lead.

Brentford extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 games and sits in eighth place while Arsenal remains at the top of the table, six points ahead of City who face Aston Villa today.

Tottenham vs Leicester:

Tottenham’s win over Man City last week proved to be a false dawn as they were handsomely beaten 4-1 by Leicester City.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s 14th-minute goal seemed to have put Antonio Conte’s side on the right track before Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes scored 4 unanswered goals in reply.

Chelsea vs West Ham:

Chelsea’s record-costing team was held to a second successive 1-1 draw by West Ham.

Joao Felix’s first goal for the blues was matched by a strike from their former player Emerson Palmieri as Graham Potter’s men once again resembled a work in progress under the new regime.

In other results, Wolves beat Southampton 2-1, Fulham earned a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest while Crystal Palace and Brighton earned a point each after a 1-1 draw.