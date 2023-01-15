Liverpool continued its struggles in the Premier League with a loss to Brighton while Everton moved into the relegation places with another abject performance against Southampton after the latest match week.

Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League:

Whatever little chance Liverpool has of reaching the Champions League places was dented further by Brighton at their home.

Using their crowd’s support, Roberto De Zerbi’s men eased to a 3-0 win against the Reds.

After a decent but uneventful first half, Solly March opened the scoring for his side in the 46th minute after a silky team move. The Englishman doubled his side’s lead just six minutes later with a potent strike past Allison.

With their star signing Gakpo and their venerable attack making little impact, Liverpool looked toothless for the remainder of the game.

Danny Welbeck added a third in the 81st minute to complete the misery for Jurgen Klopp’s side which now sits 9th in the table while Brighton move to 7th with 30 points.

Everton vs Southampton:

Frank Lampard’s Everton moved into the relegation places with a 2-1 loss to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Amadou Onana’s 39th-minute strike was nullified by two goals from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse to succumb the Merseysiders to their 4th straight defeat.

Everton now sits 19th in the Premier League table with 15 points same as Southampton in the 20th.

Brentford vs Bournemouth:

Thomas Frank’s Brentford continued their rise as Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen’s strikes carried the Bees past Bournemouth.

The winners now sit 8th in the table ahead of Liverpool.

In other results, Nottingham Forest defeated Leicester City 2-0 while Wolverhampton Wanderers got the better of West Ham United 1-0.